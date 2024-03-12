Bride says MOH 'isn't pretty enough,' sparking chain of events ending engagement. Updated 5X

It's due to trauma as a kid. Han had already called Aaron and when I started protesting being kept at the hospital, I noticed Han was on the phone and he was quietly relaying "she is saying she won't stay...uh huh...okay..." and the like. It takes forever to get discharged for whatever reason so Aaron arrived at the hospital before the paperwork was even sent. He came in like a man on fire.

He didn't yell but he was scarily firm. "You are staying here as long as the doctor says you need to." etc. I admit, I was pissed and in pain, and frankly, a b*tch. I told him he's not our dad, that I am grown, and he can f off. We argued. It was bad. We both said stuff we regretted after.

Han tried to defuse it but at one point we both said damn near simultaneously "shut up, han" and he did - swear to god it was like a bad movie. Aaron and I went from anger to tears, crying as we traded jabs until we just wore ourselves down.