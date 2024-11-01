MOH 'ruins' sister's wedding by refusing to cover birthmark with 'professional stage makeup.' AITA?

I have a pretty big birthmark and some burn scars on the left side of my face from an accident when I was little. I've learned to love them as they're just part of who I am and I live a normal life.

My sister's getting married next month and dropped this bomb on me yesterday. She wants me to get "professional stage makeup" done to completely cover my birthmark and scars for her wedding because, in her words, "the photos need to be perfect and you'll ruin them looking like that." She even said I'm "being inconsiderate and lame loser" by not agreeing since "it's her special day."