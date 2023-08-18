MOH tells 'bridezilla' sister with cold feet to 'stop wasting everyone's time;' AITA?

Getting cold feet before a wedding is normal, but canceling and rescheduling the wedding multiples times is crossing a line into 'Zilla territory...

So, when a conflicted Maid of Honor decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As^hole' about calling her sister out on her wedding flakiness, people were eager to hear the gossip.

AITA (Am I the As&hole) for telling a bridezilla to stop wasting everyone's time?

My sister, 32, recently got engaged with her 1 ½ year long boyfriend after several failed relationships.

Our family was filled with joy upon receiving the news especially I, 24, finally had the chance to be a bridesmaid. Since it is my first experience as one, I vowed to my sister to do everything I could to help her plan the wedding.

True enough, we did start planning it ASAP since she's a very meticulous and indecisive one.

We both agreed to finalize first the entourage list so we could immediately inform other bridesmaid, her maid of honor, & other sponsors to help if it is possible.