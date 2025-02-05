Mom of 3 teens tells 'gentle parenting' husband, 'I don't want anything to do with your children.' AITA?

He is constantly on video games and ignoring everyone in the house. I’ve become the wicked step mom because in the only one disciplining. His BM is worthless and has taught the kids it is ok to disrespect me. His kids can speak to me however they want and even cuss me at times with no punishment.

He does the “gentle parenting “ thing. His kids have explosive outbursts, throwing things, cussing us out, braking things, and evens threatening to un alive themselves (learned from their mother). So finally after months of him basically trying to compare my grown kids to his toddlers, I finally told him I want nothing more to do with his children.