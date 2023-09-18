'Irresponsible' mom admits she wasn't 'meant to be a mother,' teen son makes her cry. AITA?

I started to grow very annoyed with her within the second month when I had to sit my little brother down and explain to him that our mom was not dead.



After months of therapy, I decided to reach out to her and ask her a few questions. She agreed to meet and we talked for what felt like an hour. I asked her why she did what she did and all she could say was that she did it because she didn't love my dad anymore.

Which okay I get, I don't condone cheating but I understand falling out of love. I told her then that she shouldn't have done what she did. I then asked her why she hadn't reached out to us, since we seemingly had nothing to do with her leaving. This is essentially what she said.