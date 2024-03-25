Mom admits, 'My son's disabilities ruined my life, I'm humiliated every day.' AITA? 2 UPDATES 1.5 YEARS LATER.

If you tell me how they scream all night and it sucks, I'm going to believe you. If you need to vent into some ice cream about how you feel like you ruined your life, I'm going to hug you and give you that space. If you feel like you're overwhelmed or not good enough, I'm going to validate you and support you.

I fucking hate that parents are just expected to be sunshine and rainbows about everything. You are people, and most of you are just trying to do your best to make decent other people.

I stg parenthood is the one situation where everyone who goes through it knows it sucks ass sometimes, but absolutely nobody is allowed to express that.