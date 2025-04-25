Husband shocked and insulted as in-laws’ demand 50% of wedding cash gifts. AITA?

"My mom asked for 50% of our wedding cash gifts, is this crazy?"

Hi y'all, this might get kinda long. My (F24) and my husband (M27) got married in a small ceremony earlier this year and my parents paid for everything (we did a small religious thing and took the families out for dinner afterwards, the whole thing amounted to probably 4-5k).

Since I'm in school, I don't have an income and only my husband works so we planned to do a larger reception with our entire families in 2026. However, we are now at the point where we are about to sign contract with venues and I've been reconciling between all parties that will be contributing to the reception.