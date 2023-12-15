Mom asks husband to give up long-standing family Christmas tradition at soup kitchen. AITA?

Maybe he and his mother will agree to volunteer a different day and she can join you at your home for dinner?

My situation is different, but I have to juggle between my house, my sister's, my Dad's, and my in-laws'. We end up doing something different every year to keep everyone happy. Traditions are wonderful, but at the moment this one needs to be temporarily adjusted.

alma-azul said:

NTA. This would be an excellent tradition when the children are older. For the ages they're at now, Christmas is a magical time and it should be about them, at home with family. It's understandable that you would want to build your own traditions with them while they're young.