Mom asks if she's wrong for making the kids' household chores about 'mental load.'

Household chores in a family can be a frustrating routine for parents to enforce, especially when most kids would rather teleport from the planet than wash a single dish...

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her 'mental load' chore chart, people were ready to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for making one of the chores the kids do about “mental load?'

I’ll keep this short, we have three kids and when they turn 12 I start making one of their chores about finding something to do. For example, make your bed, dishes away, and find a chore. So the kid will look around the house and find a chore it can be anything.