Mom asks if she's wrong throw kid's party the same day as step sister's wedding.

As far as family obligations go, a wedding is usually a pretty fun one. A kid's birthday party, however...how many times can you pretend to be sick?

A kid's birthday party is quite possibly the most boring event for adults to attend, especially when the child is too young to have any clue what's going on. There's no open bar, it's in the middle of the day, there are kids running around everywhere who just consumed 3 different types of sugar...no thanks!

A wedding, on the other hand, celebrates love and dancing and champagne and obviously if you're forcing relatives to choose between the two then you should expect them to pick a wedding, right? Wrong. When this incredibly confused mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her daughter's FIRST birthday party (arguably the most pointless birthday party of them all), people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for having my daughter's first birthday the same day as my step sister's wedding?