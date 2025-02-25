Mom and her autistic kid are kicked out of a 'party for a dog' on private beach. AITA?

I apologize and then tell her that I don't have to do anything about the dogs since I booked the beach for them, and that she and her kid needs to leave. She doesn't take me seriously. She points out all the other couples and kids on the private beach.

She thinks that if they can use it, then she can as well. I point out that none of the other kids are bothered by the dogs or having a screaming meltdown, but hers is. Then she claims I'm discriminating against her for having an autistic kid. I get the staff to kick her out. She tries to sneak in at the boundaries because it is much nicer and quieter than on the public beach, but I notice and tell the staff to kick just her out again.