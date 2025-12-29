Mom bans daughter's friend's sibling from birthday party. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to let a younger sibling come to my daughter's birthday?"

My daughter turned 9 at the start of the month. She wanted to have a “paint and sip” party, where basically she and her friends make crafts while they drink “dirty sodas” (soda with creamer or fun non-alcoholic mix ins). I thought it was fun. I agreed she could invite 7 girls, including a close friend of hers “Brittany."

Brittany has been over our house several times. Almost every time, Brittany has shown up with her younger 5 year old sister. I end up entertaining the 5 year old so the girls can play without her in their hair. The mom has never asked if little sister can come, she just shows up. I once mentioned something to mom and she said culturally, it’s normal for them.