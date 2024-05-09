Mom breaks no contact with in-laws and 'horrible' SIL, 'I can't keep their only grandchild from them.' AITA?

EDIT:

Wow! I did not expect this out poor of love I really appreciate it! I guess I should address some questions I have been seeing, as far as we know the only mental health issue Daisy has is depression which she sees help for. As for her living with her parents both Daisy and my husband were both offered to live with their parents rent free and bill free while they attend college.

Daisy has changed her major multiple times and has changed what should would like to do with her life multiple times , my husband dropped out of college and decided to do a trade shortly after him and I met . Unlike Daisy my husband has worked since 17 Daisy has never had a job and has always been the baby which is where I think the entitlement has steamed from.