Mom calls out the hypocrisy in 'child-free' rules, 'ruins' sister's wedding; AITA?

Child-free weddings are often sensitive subjects for many family members as most people assume their kid's presence will only enhance a wedding...

While tiny tuxedos and flower girls are adorable, many couples try to avoid screaming babies or temper tantrums during their incredibly expensive, heavily planned out day. So, when a conflicted sister and mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about what 'child-free' means, people were eager to hear the family gossip.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for pointing out hypocritical rules at my sister’s wedding?

My sister (28F) got married 1 week ago. I (26F) have a son (4M) who is the only grandchild on my side of the family. Everyone love him and he loves his aunt. During early wedding planning, my sister suggested that she wanted to have a kid-free wedding, but I didn’t think she was serious as it was so early on.