Mom calls out the hypocrisy in 'child-free' rules, 'ruins' sister's wedding; AITA?

While tiny tuxedos and flower girls are adorable, many couples try to avoid screaming babies or temper tantrums during their incredibly expensive, heavily planned out day. So, when a conflicted sister and mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about what 'child-free' means, people were eager to hear the family gossip.
My sister (28F) got married 1 week ago. I (26F) have a son (4M) who is the only grandchild on my side of the family. Everyone love him and he loves his aunt. During early wedding planning, my sister suggested that she wanted to have a kid-free wedding, but I didn’t think she was serious as it was so early on.
Then, when the invitations came out, I saw on the FAQ page that this was, in fact, a kid-free wedding. I talked to our mother about it and how I was shocked, but she stayed neutral and I didn’t talk to anyone else about it.