Mom of daughter with autism boycotts brother's fake 'child-free- wedding. AITA? 'I hung up on him.'

"AITA for not going to my brother's wedding because he said my daughter can’t go?"

My (Lyss 38), my daughter (Lexi 14) my brother (Liam 24) got married last week but messaged me saying my daughter Lexi could not come due to the fact she’s under 18 and there was no children allowed. I fully respect and understand that.

I messaged back saying that my daughter is quiet and wouldn’t be any much of a problem. My daughter is autistic and is quite well behaved, but extremely sensitive. She would have not been a problem would Liam have let her come. After I replied with that, he said that Lexi was still not allowed to come and I respected his decision.

A few days later I got a message from a family friend (John 28) asking if Lexi was going to the wedding and I replied with "no, Liam says no under 18." John replied back saying that is BS, because his daughter (Lillian 13) is going.