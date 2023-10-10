Mom contests late ex's life insurance, refuses to split it with kid's half siblings. AITA?

"AITAH for contesting my ex’s life insurance so my daughter got all the money and doesn’t split it with her half siblings?"

As part of our divorce agreement my ex was supposed to have a $1m life insurance policy with our daughter listed as the beneficiary. He was not supposed to make any changes to this policy without my approval.

He passed away last year and I found out that he added his other two kids to the policy without even asking me. He didn’t even raise the amount of the policy. So it would have meant that our daughter would have gotten 1/3 of the money instead of all of it that she was supposed to get.

I immediately went to a lawyer to see what could be done. He was able to get the court to stop the insurance company from paying out until this was dealt with. It’s now been officially settled all the money put into a trust for my daughter.