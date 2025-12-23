Mom craves a quiet Christmas after postpartum medical trauma. AITA?

"AITA for wanting a quiet Christmas after my baby spent nearly a month in the NICU?"

I recently gave birth at the end of November. Original plan was to visit my in-laws for Christmas Eve, Christmas, & Boxing Day. It would've given us a month to have our baby home & get into a routine.

Life threw us a curve ball - she was admitted to the NICU, she remained there for nearly a month. She has now been home for 3 full days. I also had some trouble myself as I suffered a postpartum hemorrhage at home 2 weeks ago. Baby still has medicine & needs blood sugars monitored. It has been a bumpy and stressful journey.

Now Christmas is soon & we've decided to stay home. The in-laws are more than welcome to come for short visits, I was even open to a short Christmas day visit, but we would not be leaving the comfort of our house.