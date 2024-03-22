Mom & Dad at their wit's end with ODD & ADHD 8 yo son; 'We wish he had never been born.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

His father and I considered sending him to military school if we can’t keep him under control or let him learn real life consequences of his actions by letting him get arrested.

We prefer military school. His father and I take turns to look after him and the little ones when we go to work. Babysitters are impossible because none of them want to watch him. What do I do????

Readers continued to weigh in:

capsizedkayak writes:

Plain and simple, your son needs to be in a special live-in program for kids like him. I really want to be inclusive of everyone, but if your son is behaving like this at school, he is ruining the education of every other kid in the classroom and that is unfair to everyone, and make him resented.