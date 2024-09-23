Mom discovers teenager's 'secret' food, puts son on EXTREME diet. AITA?

When this mom tells her son that his eating is out of control, she asks the internet:

'AITA for telling my son he's on a diet after he ate three packs of donuts?'

Diabetes runs in my family. My mom died from complications from it, my oldest daughter (29F) has it, two of my brothers have it. It also runs in my husband's family – both his parents had it.

As a result I've decided to keep my house relatively sugar free. While my older kids can do what they please, my minor children get an “allowance” so to speak of one processed sugar food a month. Aside from that they can have fruits to get their sweet tooth sated.

How much fruit, and other foods besides sweets, is up to them. The only dietary restriction is on processed sugary foods. I don't even keep that stuff in my house.