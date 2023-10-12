Mom dismisses estranged daughter's trauma as 'petty teen grievances.' AITA? UPDATED.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, you and Daddy refused to sit with each other, take pictures with me or even go out for a celebratory meal afterwards. I have ONE picture from my graduation...one...and it wasn’t even the professional one, it was just one my friend took on her phone of me.

I don’t think you and Dad dealt with your split very well AT ALL in regards to your children but it really hurt me that you (the both of you) would be so selfish about that. I just wanted one afternoon.