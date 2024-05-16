Mom disowns son after his GF tells her what their relationship is 'really like.' AITA? UPDATED

To try to mend fences is to say their actions are acceptable. They aren't. To care what they think about you is to say that people who support abusers opinions matter. They don't.

You don't try to make them see your son for who he is, they know who he is. They like who he is. To try to prove that is just going to make you look like a fucking crazy person.

You don't have to prove shit. They have to justify why an abuser is more important to them then anyone else in the family. That isn't on you.

You also just have to accept the consequences of being a good person, and it is and will always be, at the cost of the people in your life that are not good people.