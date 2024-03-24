Overwhelmed 17yo faces off with 'deadbeat' mother over being left to raise siblings. AITA?

"AITA for telling my mom that she's doesn't get to make the rules?"

throwawaythrow2929

I (17M) live with my three brothers (15M, 13M, 10M), and my ma (40F). We're not very well off. I pay almost half the rent, I pay for groceries more often than not, and I juggle having a job, going to school, and raising these three kids, one of whom is disabled.

I say raising, because my ma, between having two jobs and basically never being home, doesn't contribute. She's gone by 8am, and usually not back before 10 or 11pm.

In the past year, she's been home even less, getting home later and later. I'm pretty sure she goes out drinking. The fight went like this: My ma came home last night a bit before 9pm for once, instead of 11 or later as she's been doing.