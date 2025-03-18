'AITA for telling my mom I don’t want her new BF and his kids to go on vacation with us?' UPDATED

Okay so my entire family was talking in a group text about booking villas at the beach next year and that they were going fast so if anyone wants to go they need to book one ASAP. My mom sent a text saying “I wish I could go” so I text her privately and said I was going to book one and if she wanted to go she could help me pay for it.

I went ahead and put the deposit down to reserve it while she was still trying to figure out if she could and when I told her I did she said “okay great. Does it sleep at least 8 people?” To which I replied “why do we need it to sleep 8?” And she said “oh well I invited my boyfriend and his sons to go with us” I told her that I would rather them not be there and that my brother definitely wouldn’t go if they also went.