Mom excludes one child from daughter's 9th birthday party, 'I feel EMPOWERED.' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for not inviting one girl to my daughter’s birthday party?"

I (35F) have an 8-year-old daughter who’s turning 9 next month. She goes to a small school and there are only 6 other girls in her year. For her birthday, she’s asked for a small sleepover party with just the girls from her class, which I’m happy to host at mine.

Here’s the issue: one of the girls in her year has been relentlessly bullying her for the past 6 months. She’s flushed one of my daughter’s toys down the toilet, regularly yells at her during break time, kicked her in the head (yes, really), and most recently threatened to kill her pets. My daughter has come home in tears multiple times, and I’ve spoken to the school, but not much has changed.