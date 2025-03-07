Pregnant woman feeds her family fish while she eats steak and potatoes, 'it's the PRINCIPLE, bae.' AITA?

So apparently we don’t get many characters so I’ll try my best to make this short and simple and straight to the point. I am three months pregnant and almost everyday I’ve been craving steak and sour cream baked potatoes. I never really cared for steak I’m more of a chicken fingers and fries girlie but I’m guessing the baby must’ve loved steak in its past life because that literally all I crave when I don’t even care for it.
Today I made my family baked pizza spaghetti with fried catfish a lunch eat salad (salad with chopped deli meat) and dinner rolls. I of course am making the same dish I’ve been eating for almost everyday these last few months. I pretty much make 2 separate meals each night for my cravings.
Last night after I served the kids and was getting ready to make my fiancé's plate he expressed he wanted steak and potatoes like me. Mind you he was aware of the menu because I have my meals planned night before. I told him I only had that one steak for me.
He said “ well we can share” I politely told him that I will need to eat all of my food since I am feeding for two and this is all I have for the night knowing I’ll most likely still be hungry whilst you guys have a meal you can come back for seconds. I am now, in his words a “selfish woman using pregnancy as an excuse to be selfish."
I asked what’s different about today than all the other days when I’ve been literally eating the same sh%^ almost everyday with no complaints? He said nothing but shook his head and said “ it’s the principle bae” and just walked off. We’ve barely spoken since. Just a dry good morning and goodbyes. AITA?
Maybe if he expressed that he wanted the same thing as me I would have prepared for it but he literally always eats what I make. I didn’t know I had to be a mind reader.
ParkAlexis said:
NTA. You’re already making two separate meals every single night to satisfy your cravings while still feeding the entire family. That alone is more than enough. The fact that this man had a whole ass meal in front of him, one that you took the time to plan and cook, yet decided to sulk and guilt-trip you because he suddenly wanted what was on your plate is ridiculous.
If “the principle” is so important to him, then he can get his ass in the kitchen and cook his own damn steak next time. You are growing a whole human inside you. You don’t have time to be dealing with a grown man acting like a pouty toddler who didn’t get the same Happy Meal toy.
shontsu said:
Nope, he's just being a d. If he wants steak, he uses his words (before dinner is ready, ideally before the shopping is done) and asks for steak. Wanting to take half the meal off his pregnant wife is what's selfish. NTA, hopefully this isn't a sign of what's to come.
SourPatchPhoenix said:
ESH. Your fiance is sulking like a child. He’s a grown up who can use his words to ask for a different dinner while there’s time to accommodate, and/or he can make it his damn self. And, you’re being unreasonably unaccommodating. You’re not “eating for two” in the first trimester, and the actual additional caloric requirement in the second trimester works out to an ounce of cheese or an apple - basically an extra snack.
As someone who hates pineapple with a passion but ate a ton of it while pregnant I understand the power of pregnancy cravings; but let’s be real, it’s not ‘no you can’t have a few bites of my steak or I will be 100% completely unsatisfied and simply cannot eat ANYTHING else to make up for it!!”
KaliTheBlaze said:
NTA. If he wanted to join you in having steak, he needed to tell you when you had the ability to make more. If you’ve been having steak almost every night, he knows that you’ve been eating that a lot, and he could have told you when you were meal planning that he would like one, too.
He’s not necessarily wrong for asking if there was enough to share. If he was smart, he really should have done that when you were starting to prep to cook at the latest, so you could adjust how much you were making of each dinner option to have enough if you had enough ingredients...
(And that way, if you didn’t have a second steak you could cook, he’d have had some time to either adjust his own expectations and try to be satisfied with what you were making for everybody else or go get another steak so there would be enough to fix him one, too). But once he knew there wasn’t enough to share, he needed to shrug and say oh well and eat what he knew you planned last night.
Fun_Effective6846 said:
NTA. If he’s so worried about “principles” maybe he shouldn’t be calling the woman growing his child selfish for feeding said child? Idk just a thought.
Mimi6671 said:
YTA and yeah, kind of selfish too. Since you have been eating this everyday, you really couldn't have shared this time and told him to give you a heads up next time he wants steak too? I mean, it's one meal. You would not have perished from eating a smaller piece of steak one night, just saying.