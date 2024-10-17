'AITA?' 'My mom feels my sister should've married my husband instead of me.'

NoImagination7892 said:

NTA. Your sister is really hanging on to the fact that he liked her in high school. This a probably because she is at such a low in her life. She needs to wake up and learn boundaries. Your mother encouraging her is ridiculous. She should be saying that sister should be more like you. Financially independent and in a stable marriage.

Recent-Vermicelli382 said:

NTA, but...I personally think your sister is trying to make this a reality and your mom is assisting. She IS interested in him and it may be just because she knows that he can support her financially. Your partner needs to decide if he is married to you or if he is courting your sister.