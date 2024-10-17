'AITA?' 'My mom feels my sister should've married my husband instead of me.'

I am upset at my mom and my sister because of something my mother said, but everyone around me feels I am over-reacting. Please be brutally honest in telling me if I am being insecure, or if my mom and my husband are wrong in this.
Let me give you a bit of backstory. My husband James (34M) and I (29F) were neighbors growing up. My sister, Fran (34F) was in the same grade as my husband growing up. Everyone knew my sister in school because she is very smart and beautiful. James had a huge crush on her and all of us knew about it. He asked her out for senior prom and Fran shot him down (in front of the whole school).
They still remained friends, but he moved to a different state for college, and we did not hear much from him, except see him when he came back for holidays. James and I were never friends growing up, since I was in middle school when this happened. Infact, I was much younger than both of them, and they would actively avoid me or involving me in their hangouts and activities.
I went to a good college and got my first job in the same city as James. My mom suggested I should contact James, since I did not know anyone there. We became friends and 3 years later, we got married. We both have high paying jobs and love our life. We moved back to our hometown during 2020 as James's mom had health issues, and our jobs allowed us to work remotely.
Fran also had a pretty good life. She married when she was 23 and her husband was pretty well-off. Two years ago, Fran discovered that he was cheating on her for almost the entire duration of their marriage with multiple partners and she decided to break things off. Fran moved back with my mom.
Fran had not worked for the entire duration of their marriage and was expecting to gain significant alimony from the divorce. However, due to complications regarding prenup, she barely got anything and is struggling financially. She got a job but is barely able to afford her own place and continues living with my mom.
James and I were very supportive of her during the whole process. Since James and Fran were friends growing up, they both have a special bond. They have their inside jokes and stories, and I sometimes feel like a third wheel when we all meet. However, James keeps his distance and has never given me any reason to believe that he has lingering feelings for her.
Fran, on the other hand constantly visits us (like 2-3 times a week) and ends up staying for dinner and sleeping in our guest room. I don't mind her coming over, but I do not like the fact that she talks more to James than with me. Also, she always comes over when I am not at home, and I often find them sitting next to each other on sofa and watching TV when I get home.
It sort of reminds me of my childhood where I was locked out of our basement when Fran had friends over, and I would feel left out. Fran is also too comfortable around James and walks around the house in just a towel after her shower when James is around, or sleep in her underwear in guestroom without locking the door.
I have voiced my concerns to her, but she says that we are family, and she does not care. I have also voiced my concerns to James, and he does make efforts now to explain stories and inside jokes if Fran makes them.
The main issue happened this weekend. I was hanging out with my mom and Fran last weekend and Fran was recollecting stories about how James would do her homework and do chores for her growing up. She said "he was so much in love with me, and I felt guilty taking advantage of him."
My mom, jokingly said to her that I wish you had the wits to marry James than your loser husband and you would have not been in this situation. Fran smiled after hearing that and nodded, but I was hurt by the comment. I protested to my mom that James is my husband, and I do not want her to make such comments about him.
My mom doubled down and said that she feels like it because both James and I are high earners, while Fran is struggling. So, it would make sense if Fran was married to James, and I would be fine since I do not need James to support me financially. She kept on saying that it was a hypothetical, and just wants both her daughters to be happy.
I did not like those comments and told them to not speak like that about James and my marriage in general. Fran chimed in and told me that I should not take the comments so personally, and I am being too sensitive. However, I had a fight with both of them, and I left.
When I came home, and told James, he also sided with my mom and Fran and told me that her mom just made a harmless joke. I also raised the issue of Fran's behavior around our house, and he told me that this is between me and my sister, and he is not going to tell Fran about what she can or cannot wear in our house.
However, I am just feeling really bad since the situation and despite everyone apologizing to me, things just don't feel right. Am I wrong here in reacting the way I did, or does everyone else have a point, and I should be more secure about my relationship with James?
YogaLoverGal said:
NTA - Your mother’s comment was inappropriate and disrespectful towards your marriage, and it's concerning that your husband is dismissing your feelings about Fran’s behavior. It’s not about insecurity, it’s about wanting respect in your relationship and home.
SafeWord9999 said:
I'm waiting for Fran to try attempt something with your husband within 3-6 months. Also you need to tell her no more sleepovers or just showing up. And put some clothes on for god sake. And this is a firm boundary. And no you don’t care if they think you’re overreacting - THIS is how it’s going to be.
NoImagination7892 said:
NTA. Your sister is really hanging on to the fact that he liked her in high school. This a probably because she is at such a low in her life. She needs to wake up and learn boundaries. Your mother encouraging her is ridiculous. She should be saying that sister should be more like you. Financially independent and in a stable marriage.
Recent-Vermicelli382 said:
NTA, but...I personally think your sister is trying to make this a reality and your mom is assisting. She IS interested in him and it may be just because she knows that he can support her financially. Your partner needs to decide if he is married to you or if he is courting your sister.
Your sister obviously thinks that he belonged to her first and she is trying to take what she thinks is still hers. Either put your foot down or get out. This is not going to end well for you if you don't. There is NO reason for her to be sitting with your husband watching TV. Especially when you are not home. And there is ZERO reason for her to be having sleep overs at your home.
rose_unfurled said:
NTA, but I'm most concerned about James' reaction. You need to be a fully united front on this. Whatever you decide, it won't work unless he actually has your back.
rightful_vagabond said:
NTA. They're viewing a husband as nothing but a pocketbook and a lovesick boy, I wonder how your dad would feel if he knew his wife was talking about marriage like that.
Butterfly_Skye said:
NTA—your feelings are valid; it's disrespectful for them to joke about your marriage.
WanderingBull2000 said:
NTA - what a weird comment to make. I would be very icked out by the entire dialogue. Sorry that you are being ganged up on in this situation. James should be backing you up on it and your mom and sister have crossed the line.