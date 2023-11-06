Mom finally hits breaking point, sends 12-year-old nephew home. 'I won't be disrespected.' AITA?

Go to gas station where he keeps making slick remarks I finally snap back. I’m overwhelmed. I’m dealing with all this and he has done little to nothing with me. He gets out of the car and started WALKING down the highway.

I of course pull up to him and tell him to get in the vehicle. His nephew starts trying to get out the car to “walk with him” I tell him no, that’s not safe just please stop.

My fiancé gets back in and is livid at me and said I’ve been “being a b” his nephew immediately chimed in saying “oh yeah I definitely agree” I cut him off and said basically to stay out of it.