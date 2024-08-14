Mom forces 3 kids to get job & pay rent, lets one child do 'whatever he wants.' AITA?

My daughter are more than mad that he's not paying anything.They believe him having a job means he can pay something. They also belive I shouldnt take care of everything for him if he has a job and he's not paying rent.

I'm not charging him rent because he's going to school. Him getting a job changes nothing in my mind. He simply saw this as a golden opportunity and is running with it.

AITA for forcing my daughter to get a job and charge rent while my son doesn't have to pay anything because he went to school.

faceee writes: