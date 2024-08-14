Mom forces 3 kids to get job & pay rent, lets one child do 'whatever he wants.' AITA?

When this woman is concerned that she's a bad parent, she asks the internet:
I always told my kids that if they go to college, I'll take care of everything else. Told them that since they were little kids. Now i have 4 kids. 3 daughter and 1 son. The 3 oldest (the daughters) decided college wasn't for them. I understood but I told them they can't just sit in my house. I made them get jobs and I charge them rent. 200 a month.
They're all doing well but they all still live in the house. My youngest is 18. That's the boy. He graduated 3 months ago but just got accepted into a college.
I did not force him to get a job as I said if they go to school I'll literally do everything else. He himself decided he wanted a job. He works at fedex and makes about 300 a week. I don't charge him rent and I'm still gonna try to take care of him until he's done with college.
My daughter are more than mad that he's not paying anything.They believe him having a job means he can pay something. They also belive I shouldnt take care of everything for him if he has a job and he's not paying rent.
I'm not charging him rent because he's going to school. Him getting a job changes nothing in my mind. He simply saw this as a golden opportunity and is running with it.
AITA for forcing my daughter to get a job and charge rent while my son doesn't have to pay anything because he went to school.
faceee writes:
NTA My father told all six of us, if you go to university and stay, I'll pay and help you with expenses. If your drop out and want to go back it's on your dime. I am the youngest, my brother closest in age to me went to university and got our degrees because we watched the other four drop out.
Your daughter's are jealous. You were fair and offered all your children the same opportunity. Your daughter's didn't take you up on the offer. Let them find a rent with everything included and board for $200 a month if living in your house is a burden.
crsimah writes:
NTA. They all had the same options with the same opportunities &/or consequences that each of those options came with. Your youngest chose the option that afforded more opportunities & few consequences.
Your oldest chose the option that afforded more consequences & few opportunities. That’s on all of them.
They weren’t deceived into their choices. They made them with their eyes wide open & now want to whine about the youngest not facing the same consequences that THEY are for the choices that THEY made.
Youngest shouldn’t HAVE to face the consequences of decisions that THEY made. That’s not at all how the world works. It’s extremely immature for them to even suggest that. I really hope you show them this post & all the replies. Maybe it’ll wake them up a little bit.
gart writes:
You aren't forcing your daughters to do anything, they are choosing to pay $200 in rent because they chose not to go to college. NTA and tell them if they feel it's unfair, they're more than welcome to move out together and pool their resources, but they ALL had the same options. Your son is the only one that again, chose to take advantage of your offer.