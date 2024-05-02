Mom furious with ex-husband's new wife; 'She's NOT coming on our son's college tours.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

(son doesn’t have an issue with his step-siblings but also I want to make sure ex makes time for his own kid).

I also explained to him that if Shelly not coming was going to be this big of a deal to him, then he shouldn’t come either. He said he understood where I was coming from and apologized for calling me an AH. I asked him if it was Shelly who was pushing this issue or if it was him.

Based on his response, I got the sense that Shelly expressed an interest in going, was okay not going if that was really son’s decision, but my ex just really wants her to feel more like a part of his family so it’s a mix of him appeasing her but also wanting his son to get to know her better.