Mom feels gaslit when teenage son takes on autistic TikTok persona. 'Is he a sociopath or on the spectrum?' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

After over a week he seemed to still be just as obsessed with this account and imitating the kid’s mannerisms, so I thought I might have to take even more measures to make him stop.

However, soon afterwards, I received a call from my son’s school’s principal. It turns out one of the kids in his class had an autistic sibling and found his behaviour offensive and annoying, so they reported him to the principal, who had brought him in to talk and gave him detention and was threatening worse if this continued.

This finally brought my son to stop doing this– in school and, after I spoke to him about his principal calling me, at home too. I made him unfollow the account on social media and then I gave him normal access to his phone again.