Mom genuinely asks, 'AITA for buying my son a halloween costume?'

When this mom gets into a conflict with her husband about their son's halloween costume, she asks the internet:

'AITA for buying my son a halloween costume?'

I(34F) and my husband(35M) have a 5 year old son together. My husband was raised in a family where boys play with cars and girls with dolls.

Son has a huge obsession with unicorns and asked if he could go as a unicorn for Halloween. My husband told him no and he would take him shopping for a boy costume.

I found one in his size and wrapped the costume up to surprise him. I gave it to him after school and he immediately went to put it on.