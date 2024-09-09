Mom gets accused of 'starving' her grown kids, she says, 'I'm NOT shelling out more cash for these freeloaders.' AITA?

I told them that I wasn't going to make any changes to how things ran in my house. I told them all they had to do was go to college and I would cover their meal plan. Nope. They like their lives other than the food situation.

My mom called me today and said I was being mean to her poor babies, that i'm 'starving' them. I offered to send them to live with her. She politely declined and dropped it.

I do this with everyone who contacts me on their behalf. And then I tell them how it went. They don't understand why no one wants them to come live with them. I think I raised two stupid kids. They'll survive. AITA?

Let's find out.

secjeal writes: