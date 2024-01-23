Mom gets called out for 'threatening' daughter's SO, 'I shouldn't have spoken back.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my MIL to not threaten me during our first meeting?"

I've been dating my partner for a year, and have only just met her mother last week. To give some background: My partner is an only child, and she is 27 years old. Her Mother is 60 or so. I'm actually her first partner ever. I am 32. I have had a few partner before, some quite serious.

Anyway, we all meet for dinner at restaurant near my home, and I'm being nice and welcoming. We meet eachother, say hi, talk about the travels to get here, etc. All the small talk. Then we had a conversation about how long it has taken to meet, and how nice it is to see eachother.