Mom gets revenge on vegan neighbor for stealing her kids' Halloween candy as 'tax.'

It's spooky season, indeed. So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to shut down a vegan mom on her high horse, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My neighbor, 38F (super vegan) has 2 kids. I (26F) also have 2 kids. My apartment complex didn’t do traditional trick or treating on Halloween. Residents were advised to set out prepackaged individual candy bags on their patios/front door areas if they wanted to participate- but the traditional “knock on door, physically hand strangers candy” was not permitted.
So, Halloween comes and the kids are all dressed up and each building has a scheduled time where the kids go door to door. I ended up having to work late so my neighbor offered to walk my kids around with hers at our buildings scheduled time.