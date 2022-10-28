Mom gets revenge on vegan neighbor for stealing her kids' Halloween candy as 'tax.'

What do you do when your neighbor decides to steal your children's Halloween candy as payment for a simple favor?

It's spooky season, indeed. So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to shut down a vegan mom on her high horse, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not telling a vegan mom that the candy she stole from my kids and was eating, wasn’t vegan?

My neighbor, 38F (super vegan) has 2 kids. I (26F) also have 2 kids. My apartment complex didn’t do traditional trick or treating on Halloween. Residents were advised to set out prepackaged individual candy bags on their patios/front door areas if they wanted to participate- but the traditional “knock on door, physically hand strangers candy” was not permitted.