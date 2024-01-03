Dad gives 20-year-old daughter ultimatum: 'keep your pregnancy, get kicked out.' AITA?

I live alone with my 20 year old daughter. My wife/ her mother died back in 2021 and I’ve been really struggling staying on top of the bills and barely have been able to keep us afloat.
My daughter can’t hold down a job, she quits or is let go from every job she lands so I’m financially supporting her. She is my daughter so I don’t have the heart to kick her out of my home, but still having to take care of her financially has been a big burden on me.
For Christmas neither of us really had any money, so we did really small gifts this year. One of the gifts she got me was a pregnancy test that indicated she was pregnant. I started panicking.
The thought of having to financially support another person while also guaranteeing my daughter won’t be able to get a job got me sick to my stomach. Also the fact she thought I’d be excited by the news tipped me off to the fact she was planning on keeping it. When I asked questions she told me she isn't positive about who the father is, and was going to keep it.
I’ve explained to her if she keeps the baby I am going to have to kick her out of the house. She started arguing with me that I couldn’t do that, but I was very firm in that if the baby stays with her, she can not live in this house.
She isn’t ready to be a parent whatsoever and I will not be able to support them. She accused me of forcing her into a decision, which I denied. She can keep the baby, she can put it up for adoption, or she can terminate the pregnancy. What she can’t do is keep the baby and live with me.
When I told my sister about this she was furious at me and said I should be thrilled to add a member to the family. I said if she’s so excited my daughter can live with her then. She scoffed obviously because she couldn’t afford to support them either. Am I being an ahole by putting this on my daughter?
Competitive_Chef_188 said:
NTA, the reason she gifted you the pregnancy test is because she fully expected you to financially support both her and the baby. You aren’t “forcing” her to abort, she just doesn’t want to step up and get her life together. If she wants to keep the baby, she needs to grow up and take responsibility.
Limp-Star2137 said:
NTA. Neither of you can support the child, and she is clearly not ready.
ConvivialKat said:
NTA. I'm so very sorry, but your daughter is just a hot mess. She isn't sure who the father is? WTF? I know you are panicked and feel you may be too harsh, but you are not required to buy sheets for the bed she is making.
In fact, I urge you to tell her she needs to move out no matter what she decides about the baby. It's time to stop enabling her totally entitled behavior. She's 20 years old. She needs to get a serious reality check.
CrankyBiker said:
NTA Ask your daughter this line of questioning: If I died tomorrow, would you be able to survive on your own with $xxx in mortgage/bills/food/insurance costs per month to maintain this lifestyle?
If I lost my job, or was making 50% less due to injury or change in life, could you make up the other 50%? Now add a baby to the mix, if you cannot do either of those WITHOUT a baby, you definitely cannot do them WITH a baby.
Point her to some child cost calculators, and have her run the numbers, then ask her to add 50% of her living expenses to it, that you currently pay for, but might not always be able to. Have a child when you are ready to be a parent.
Chaoticgood790 said:
NTA you can barely afford to support her as it is. I would give her the reality of the situation. You cannot afford it. And even if she doesn’t keep the baby she needs a job or to be in school in order to keep staying with you. Time to put your foot down. By letting her skate you are giving her no push to support herself.
Garden_gnome1609 said:
NTA - Your daughter has choices here, she just doesn't like any of them. She can keep that baby, and be an adult and support herself and her child. That's one choice. No matter which choice she makes you probably should put a timeline together for her to move out.