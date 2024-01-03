Dad gives 20-year-old daughter ultimatum: 'keep your pregnancy, get kicked out.' AITA?

"AITA For Telling My Daughter if She Keeps Her Pregnancy I’m Kicking Her Out?"

I live alone with my 20 year old daughter. My wife/ her mother died back in 2021 and I’ve been really struggling staying on top of the bills and barely have been able to keep us afloat.

My daughter can’t hold down a job, she quits or is let go from every job she lands so I’m financially supporting her. She is my daughter so I don’t have the heart to kick her out of my home, but still having to take care of her financially has been a big burden on me.

For Christmas neither of us really had any money, so we did really small gifts this year. One of the gifts she got me was a pregnancy test that indicated she was pregnant. I started panicking.