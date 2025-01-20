Mom gives daughter 'special treatment' over her stepdaughter. AITA? 'I don't know what to do.'

This is where some of the issues lie. If my daughter asks her dad for something and he Amazons it to our house, my stepdaughter will feel jealous. For example last May my daughter wanted the brand new iPad that just came out and she asked her father for it and he bought it for her.

When it arrived my stepdaughter was sad because hers is old and has a cracked screen and she asked my husband to buy the same one brand new but he couldn't afford itand her mom was FURIOUS. We explained my ex husband bought it for her but she still was upset.

She said that my husband is putting another woman's child before his own and that it's not fair my daughter gets to have two dad figures 24/7 but her daughter only sees her father two weeks every month.