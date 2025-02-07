Mom gives teen daughter presents meant for husband's affair partner, 'the look on his face was priceless.' AITA?

"AITA for gifting daughter presents meant for husband's side piece?"

Back in 2018, we went on a Christmas trip to see my now ex-husband's (Joe) sister (Jill). He was acting strange and would not talk to me. His sister whom I only met 1 time before ignored me. We had present sent to her house so we did not have to pack them. I was wrapping presents and Joe and Jill went outside for an period. He would not tell me what they were talking about.

When we went to pack up Joe was very concerned about his backpack. Only he could touch it. I thought this is odd but whatever. A month prior to leaving I found a prepaid card in his wallet.