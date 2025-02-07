Mom gives teen daughter presents meant for husband's affair partner, 'the look on his face was priceless.' AITA?

Back in 2018, we went on a Christmas trip to see my now ex-husband's (Joe) sister (Jill). He was acting strange and would not talk to me. His sister whom I only met 1 time before ignored me. We had present sent to her house so we did not have to pack them. I was wrapping presents and Joe and Jill went outside for an period. He would not tell me what they were talking about.
When we went to pack up Joe was very concerned about his backpack. Only he could touch it. I thought this is odd but whatever. A month prior to leaving I found a prepaid card in his wallet.
I took it to see what he would say. He asked about it and said it was for work. I "found" it and gave it back to him. About a week later, I asked if he was having an affair. He said no and I dropped it. We have not been in love for quite awhile and I knew we were heading towards divorce.
Upon return from trip something told me to look in his backpack. So while he was is showering I looked and found 2 bracelets and a gift bag I took the two bracelets and hid them. All was well until he went to car to leave. He came storming in demanding I give the bracelets back. I simply replied "what bracelets."
He said he bought them for me for our anniversary next month. He knows I don't wear bracelets and actually hate them. Why would he be freaking out if the bracelets were for me a month later? He stormed out and we didn't talk about it again.
I was finally able to get in his phone and discovered texts messages confirming the affair. Part of me didn't care because we were not in love, but I still felt betrayed. Two years later we are divorcing. I am cleaning out our rooms helping him pack. We had a very amicable divorce.
While cleaning I found the two bracelets I had hid years ago and forgot about. I didn't want them but our middle child (f15) loves jewelry. We were separated but decided to have Christmas at the house together. So Christmas morning comes and kids are opening gifts.
The look on Joe's face as our daughter opens the bracelets was priceless! They were rose gold-her favorite! Her face was beaming with joy. He sat there looking at the jewelry like a deer in headlights. So AITA for gifting jewelry to my daughter meant for my husband side-piece.
Couette-Couette said:
NTA. You just regifted something he had said was meant for you.
starrymuffinn said:
NTA. That’s what we call poetic justice. You didn’t waste the bracelets out of spite—you gave them to someone who actually appreciated them. Your daughter got a thoughtful gift, and your ex got a silent but devastating reality check. Bonus points for his deer in headlights reaction.
Street-Length9871 said:
NTA and you are amazing! I love this for you and your daughter, just a perfect win win situation.
Crunchie2020 said:
Nta. He said they were for you. So they are yours. He should of known you don’t wear bracelets so it’s a valid reason to regift.
ExtremeJujoo said:
Hell no you are NTA. This was a great way to do some nice for your daughter and say “eff you” to your ex without actually saying eff you!
BigNathaniel69 said:
NTA, well he said they were yours lol. Giving them to your daughter was nice! At least they’ll get some use