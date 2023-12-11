Mom gives teen daughter an ultimatum: 'sue of child support or get out of my house.' AITA?

She told me she would rather just "do high school." I said ok- but either way, employed or not, Andrew is the dad and just because he's 19 doesn't mean he should get off any easier than a 39 year old who got his wife pregnant and then left.

But Ava got angry and either Andrew or his siblings got it into her head that if she filed, he would lose his scholarship or be forced out of college. And that the judge would probably say that Andrew cannot make any money in college so she gets no support.

I told her she does not understand how much diapers and everything else costs, and if she does not file for support, she is about to find out because I'm kicking her out with $100 dollars and that's it.