Woman forces mom to contribute to grocery bill; Mom says 'No. I'm starving myself for God.' AITA? 2 MAJOR UPDATES.

I just don't think it's right that she's washing her hands clean of feeding her own kid. My sister is still underage and she's just dumped the pressure of making sure she gets to eat on me.

It came to a head when we went to the store yesterday, and she refused to pay for anything other than the few groceries she'd bought for herself. I put everything back and walked out of the store, and she called me irresponsible and selfish.

I'm going to go back to the store on my own later today and buy essentials because I'm not going to let my sister starve, but that's just the issue. She says that if I loved my sister I'd see to her being taken care of, which is true, I will see to her having what she needs.