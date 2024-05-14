Mom grounds 'mean preteen' daughter for Mother's Day behavior, 'we're being too hard on her.' AITA?

Mia is unfortunately going through her preteen mean girls phase right now, we have tried everything but she’s still acting out. Mia made comments as soon as she saw Dudley, asking him why he was wearing something so ugly. She asked him if he was shopping for clothes in the dark.

I told her to stop but she continued to make fun of him. When Dudley explained what he was wearing, Mia said that “those people must be weird," referring to the tribe Dudley’s friend is a part of.