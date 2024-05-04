Daughter finally confronts mom over unequal treatment of half-sister; 'I called her out.' AITA?

Mom then started asking dad to buy gifts for my half sister's birthday and for Christmas. My dad told her he bought for his kids but not for a child she had with someone else. Mom would then tell my brother and me we needed to ask dad for gifts for our half sister.

We'd say no and she'd start guilt tripping us. She'd say we're big siblings and we have it way better and if we love our half sister we should want her to be pretty equal to us.

It didn't stop there and my mom, even though dad never sent anything for my half sister, started thinking he should be willing to buy clothes and school supplies and random little treats because she knew he did that for us at his house.