Awkward family dinner reveals woman's boyfriend had past affair with her mother. + UPDATE

jodikins77

Either he slept with the mom before, or they had a threesome. It's Reddit, so you know it's going to be good. 😁

kellyvcombs

"How do I even reach out to him without pushing him further away?"

There really isn't a "further away" than what's happening now. There are two options you could take, depending on how badly you want answers: Go to his apartment again and tell him that you need him to tell you to your face why he isn't responding to you.