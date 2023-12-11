Mom has someone else's infant removed from Christmas train ride, 'if they can ride, then so can mine.' AITA?

I (32f) attended a holiday festival tonight with my husband (33m) and 2 children (5f) and (1.5f). They had a little train ride that took you around to see Christmas lights and I knew the children would enjoy it.

I noticed a sign off to the side that listed the minimum height requirement to ride the train and to me it seemed like my youngest was tall enough. As we were entering, the train attendant informed me that he felt as if my youngest was too small for the ride and could not get on (he based this off of me carrying her, she was not walking so he was not able to see how tall she was).