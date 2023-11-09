Mom holds a 4-years-long grudge against a doctor over 'something small.' AITA?

To make matters worse, my son was her first ever patient (she had just gotten out of college and was shadowing up until then). I even brought up that my son started having breathing problems and she told me it was behavioral and that he was only acting like he was having breathing issues to get his own way (because he would hold his breath and start screaming/hyperventilating). I left that appointment crying, put in a complaint and switched doctors before even leaving the office.

Well, the doctor they switched my son to was great. They did the evaluation like his original doctor wanted and it was determined that he had ODD and gave me resources to manage it. Not only that but they also diagnosed him with asthma after checking his O2 and it being 84.