Mom with horse 'phobia' scolds friend for exposing child to horses while babysitting.

So, when a conflicted mom with a unique fear decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her daughter's recent exposure to all-things "horse girl," people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (F29) have a 'phobia' of horses. I put phobia in quotation marks because phobias are irrational fears, and I don't think my fear is irrational, but everyone else in my life keeps calling it a phobia.
I do like animals, but horses are just not it for me. I don't like being around them, and I have no interest in petting them or riding them. When I was around 8 years old, a horse attacked me unprovoked and nearly killed me, and I was hospitalized.
My best friend Eliza (F29) is the opposite to me. When we were in high school, she was your stereotypical 'horse girl'. She owns some horses of her own now and is still obsessed with horses. I don't interact with Eliza's horses and never have. I respect that we can have our own interests, and Eliza and I have different things to talk about.