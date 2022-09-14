Mom with horse 'phobia' scolds friend for exposing child to horses while babysitting.

Sure, "Horse Girls" might have earned a bad repuation for being entitled, shamelessly smelly spoiled "free spirits" who were born into wealth, but not all horse people are ripped out of a movie about a quiet teenager who can only connect with an untamed stallion...

So, when a conflicted mom with a unique fear decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her daughter's recent exposure to all-things "horse girl," people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for calling my friend irresponsible for what she did while babysitting my child?

I (F29) have a 'phobia' of horses. I put phobia in quotation marks because phobias are irrational fears, and I don't think my fear is irrational, but everyone else in my life keeps calling it a phobia.

I do like animals, but horses are just not it for me. I don't like being around them, and I have no interest in petting them or riding them. When I was around 8 years old, a horse attacked me unprovoked and nearly killed me, and I was hospitalized.