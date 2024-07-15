Mom 'humiliates' husband, leaves family party, 'I will always teach my kids that no means no.' AITA?

"AITA for humiliating my husband by leaving his family party, because I will always teach my kids that no means no?"

I believe in teaching my kids no means no under ANY circumstances. As a parent this is one of my hills to die on. My in laws think I'm too uptight. Even my husband doesn't totally get it. I've told my in laws that if they want my kids around they need to model healthy behavior. As a result some of them have taken up the attitude that they just won't see us.

This happened over the fourth of July but my husband and I still can't agree, so I'm just asking. We were at a pool party at my FIL's house. He was in the pool with his fiancee and she was wrapped around him as she didn't want to get wet.