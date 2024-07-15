Mom 'humiliates' husband, leaves family party, 'I will always teach my kids that no means no.' AITA?

I believe in teaching my kids no means no under ANY circumstances. As a parent this is one of my hills to die on. My in laws think I'm too uptight. Even my husband doesn't totally get it. I've told my in laws that if they want my kids around they need to model healthy behavior. As a result some of them have taken up the attitude that they just won't see us.
This happened over the fourth of July but my husband and I still can't agree, so I'm just asking. We were at a pool party at my FIL's house. He was in the pool with his fiancee and she was wrapped around him as she didn't want to get wet.
A couple people were giving her sh%t about having her hair and makeup done and FIL was like "should I do it." She very clearly said "don't you dare" and he dunked her in the pool.
Everyone thought it was funny. I mean she slapped him, but she smirked. I was pissed because while it might seem minor, I have told them again and again. I told my husband I wanted to go as his dad knew how strongly I felt. My husband said I was being a control freak.
He refused to help so I packed up on my own. When we got to the car he blew up that I'm controlling and why am I judging them and even implied they are probably happier than we are. He still thinks I overreacted and ruined the fourth for the kids.
Adventurous-Term5062 said:
YTA. I thought you were going to say something like “in-laws insisted my child give a hug” or something like that. This incident had NOTHING to do with you. You ARE sucking the joy out of situations.
jbarneswilson said:
I was assuming your husband’s relatives were forcing hugs and other things on your children. YTA your husband is right. you massively overreacted and ruined the holiday for your kids.
RedneckDebutante said:
Oh good God, YTA, an AH just sitting around judging everyone else because you think you're superior. Couples don't have to run their interactions past you for approval. If it doesn't involve your kids and didn't even upset his wife, butt out. You sound insufferable.
Huge_Security7835 said:
YTA and I expect will be divorced sooner rather than later. You left because of a situation that didn’t involve you, your spouse or kids. And since she smirked I’m guessing it’s a game that they play a lot. Just because something doesn’t follow your beliefs of what should happen doesn’t mean it isn’t right in their relationship.
Substantial-Air3395 said:
YTA that was between them and had nothing to do with you. Are you in the habit of inserting yourself and other people situations. You're the definition of a Karen.
Exotic-Army4006 said:
YTA. I totally understand the whole consent thing but your taking it way overboard. Me and my husband play around like that all the time. It's how we are