Mom worried that husband's 'cameltoe' explanation is 'inappropriate parenting.' AITA?

When this mom is concerned that her husband may have made a bad parenting move with their son, she asks Reddit:

"AITA? I'm concerned that my husband was inappropriate with my son?"

Looking for advice and opinions on this!

This morning I overheard our 13 year old son asking my husband what a “cameltoe” is in a swimming suit. I stifled my laughter, and eavesdropped on my husband’s response, and had to share it.

My son said he heard kids at school talking and joking about cameltoe, and he didn’t know what they were talking about. So my husband explained that in certain clothing (swimsuits, leggings, etc.), you can sometimes see outlines of a woman’s private parts.

He said it’s very natural, not uncommon, and never something to make fun of or dwell on or make a girl feel uncomfortable about.