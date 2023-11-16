Mom is repeatedly late to pick up kids from gym childcare after yoga, 'the workers get paid until noon.' AITA?

"AITA for picking up my children a few minutes late from childcare (more than once)?"

My gym has childcare, which is so awesome and I’m really grateful for it. My favorite class is a yoga class scheduled from 11-noon, and the childcare also ends at noon. The class ends with everyone on their backs, completely silent - called Shavasana. It also consistently ends a little late, usually at 12:05.

So I’ve been packing up early so I can pick up my kids right at noon, which requires rolling up my mat, putting on my shoes and opening the studio doors to the noisy gym - all of which I fear is a little distracting to the people in the class - they’re trying to be present and quite their minds. You know, yoga stuff. I’m as quiet as I can be, but still…