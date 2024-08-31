'AITA for threatening to cut my mom out of my life if she has a kid with her awful fiancé?' UPDATED 2X

I told my mom then and there that if she is pregnant and chooses to have it then she can consider it a replacement of me because i will no longer be in her life. I planned on doing that if she started to plan the wedding with Ryan (I’m still hoping she will see sense on her own, or at least recognise that he is emotionally unstable and abusive towards her).

I told her she would have to make a choice; the baby and her fiancé or me. She was speechless. It was the first time i have ever seen her like that. Then she told me that she could understand my hatred for Ryan but not my hatred for a child that hasn’t even been born yet and how she was disappointed in me that i would give her such an ultimatum.