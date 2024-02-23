Mom tells grown kids, 'You want your dead father's stuff, BUY it at my yard's sale! AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

The donation truck is coming on this date, let me know before then.” That seemed to work. If she wasn’t sure, I still gave it to her and then she could make the decision in her own space and time. But it also made it clear that I was no longer hanging on to it.

If that doesn’t work for you, could you and your kids box up some stuff out of sight and give it more time? Again, living in my childhood home there are memories of my dad everywhere, especially as he was a DIYer.

The first couple years after he died, I had a hard time changing anything that he built for the house, even if it wasn’t working for us. But the more time that passes, the more I am able to let go of.